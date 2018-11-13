14,000 Maharashtra villages face drought threat despite 74 per cent rain

Maharashtra received 74.3 per cent of average rainfall this year and some parts of the state are staring at drought-like conditions. The data released by groundwater surveys and development agency (GSDA) show that the state had received 70.2 per cent rainfall in 2014 and at that time only 5,976 villages showed groundwater depletion.

However, the 2018 data released by GSDA states that 13,984 villages in 252 tehsils in Maharashtra have showed groundwater depletion of more than one metre in September this year. The GSDA data of 2014 and 2015 show less rainfall as compared to 2018, yet the number of villages showing ground water depletion were much less than 2018.

In 2014, the state received 70.2 per cent rainfall and number of groundwater depletion villages were 5,976.

Similarly, in 2015, the state received only 59.4 per cent of rainfall and the number of groundwater depletion villages were 13,571.

DM More, secretary to second Maharashtra irrigation commission, said, “Though many reasons could be attributed to the increase in number of groundwater depletion villages in the state this year, but it is true that we have failed to percolate precipitation in soil and that is why we are facing severe drought after receiving enough rainfall as compared to 2014 and 2015.”

Refuting the observations made by the commission official, II Shah, additional director, GSDA said, “Our survey is not a parameter to judge any government’s scheme. Another factor is that,this year, we have experienced prolonged dry spell and during that time many farmers pumped a lot more water. Hence, the number of villages showing groundwater level depletion more than one meter increased this year.”

Earlier, the Congress targeted the government’s jalyukt shivar yojana, a water conservation scheme, for the present drought crisis.

“There has been an alarming decrease in the levels of groundwater in the state,” said Sachin Sawant, Congress spokesperson for the state.

GSDA survey reveals groundwater levels have fallen by more than one metre in around 13,984 villages of the state. Sawant said, “This comes to light after Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the state government’s jalyukt shivar yojana, saying it helped 16,000 villages to become drought-free and work under the scheme was underway in another 9,000 villages.”

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 16:49 IST