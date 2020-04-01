15 mobile dispensaries launched in Pune to give doorstep treatment at old-age homes, shelter homes and slums

pune

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 19:15 IST

With many private clinics closed in the city due to the spread of the Covid-19 infections, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) launched 15 ambulances/buses which have been converted into mobile dispensaries on Wednesday.

The idea of ‘doctor at your doorstep’ has been launched with the help of Bharatiya Jain Sanghtana (BJS) to reach the population living in slums and at the temporary shelters, with a focus on old-age homes in the city.

“The ambulances have been allotted to each of the 15 wards and are equipped with a crew of one doctor, one nurse, one attendant and a volunteer who will work from 10am to 5pm in various localities of the city,” said Dr Anjali Sabane, PMC, health department.

The idea was conceived by Shantilal Mutha, founder of BJS and supported by the government of Maharashtra, after most of the physicians closed their clinics in fear of not able to control social distancing at the clinics and fear of spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus.

“Our main focus for these mobile dispensaries is to look after senior citizens (60 years and above) and also check every one at the temporary shelters set up at PMC schools,” said Shekhar Gaikwad, municipal commissioner, PMC.

According to Dr Sabane, “The mobile units will check at least 2,500 people per day and have the strength to check for symptoms of 500 patients in a day. The service will continue until Covid-19 is completely contained.”

BJS has taken 15 of their buses and tempo travellers and retrofitted them within 24 hours to be ambulances. The interior of these makeshift ambulances have front seats removed, to make space for a stretcher and movement of doctors, if needed, and has a loud speaker, chairs for patients to sit when stopped in a place, and medicines for those with symptoms of cough, cold and running nose.

“Due to the lockdown many of the residents are unable to get out of their homes for treatment of minor ailments and with these mobile OPDs, the doctors can offer their services at the residents’ doorstep,” said Shantilal Mutha. “Also, the data collected of all the residents will come in handy for the government to create a bank of those checked for Covid-19 and eliminate rechecking,” he added.

Mobile help

Divided into teams, the old-age homes which the teams will be visiting are:

Team 1- Ahmednagar road, Wadgaon sheri, Yerawada, Kalas, Dhanori, Dhole Patil road, old-age home at Chandannagar, Kharadi

Team 2- Shivajinagar, Ghole road, Kothrud, Bavdhan, Aundh, Baner, Aathashri, Pashan and Good chef homes, Prabhat road

Team 3 – Warje, Karvenagar, Dhanakwadi, Sahakarnagar, Sinhgad road, Matoshri, Karvenagar; Savali in Dhayari and Goyal Ganga at Sinhgad road; Savitribai old-age home in Jadhavnagar Wadgaon; Aarpan old-age home at Sinhgad road; Sevadham Vrudhashram in Dhayari; Trimurti homes in Nav Sahyadri, Karvenagar; Jivahala in Wadgaon Dhayari; Spandan care centre in Dhayari; Sankalp old-age home on Sinhagad road; Cipla cancer unit in Warje; Agrasen old-age home at Warje naka; Maher waat, Wadgaon Dhayari; Sahajivan ashram, Dhanakwadi; Tapodham Sadhak ashram, Warje and Hingne Mahila Vrudhashram, Karvenagar

Team 4 – Kondhwa, Yewlewadi, Hadapsar, Mundhwa, Wanowrie, Ramtekdi; Shambhu Raje Pratisthan, Tukai Tedki, Hadapsar; Pitashree Vrudhashram, Bhagyodyanagar

Team 5 – Kasba peth, Vishrambaug, Bhavani peth, Bibvewadi; Shatayu Bhavan, Pune Vidyarthi griha; Umit care centre, Sukhsagarnagar; Aadhar seva vrati Vuhashram, Salisbury park; Jaaniv Vrudhashram, Salisbury park; David Sassoon orphanage, Navi peth; Matukul Pune Mahila Mandal, Parvati; Sandhya, Nana peth; Krushna Prabhu old-age home, Shahu College and Prem Niwas old-age home, Bhavani peth