17-year-old apprehended for sexual assault of minor in Akurdi

17-year-old apprehended for sexual assault of minor in Akurdi

pune Updated: Jan 29, 2020 21:05 IST
A 17-year-old boy from Pimpri-Chinchwad was apprehended for allegedly sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on Tuesday.

On Monday, he allegedly called her to a flat in Akurdi and forced himself upon her, said police officials adding that the two were known to each other. The complaint in the matter was lodged by the girl’s 38-year-old mother.

“She is in Class 10 and he is in Class 11. One of his classmates lives in the area where the girl lives. That’s how they came in contact with each other,” said assistant police inspector Ansar Shaikh of Nigdi police station who is investigating the case.

The girl’s mother told the police that her friend had insisted that she call the accused over the phone. The girl called him and he called her to a flat in Akurdi, according to the complaint.

As the girl entered the house, the boy allegedly forced himself on her and raped her, according to the complaint.

The boy was produced at the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to the observation home while the girl is in the hospital undergoing medical tests. The boy will also be sent for medical tests on Thursday.

A case under Section 376 (sexual assault) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 7, 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act was registered at Nigdi police station.

