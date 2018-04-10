18 killed, 14 injured after truck hits barricade on Pune-Satara highway

At least 18 people were killed and 14 others injured after their truck hit a barricade on Pune-Satara highway in Maharashtra early Tuesday morning, the police said.

The deceased, mostly construction workers, were travelling in tempo truck and were heading towards Pune from Satara.

According to initial reports, those who died were labourers from Karnataka,who were heading to Pune from Satara. The injured have been admitted to Khandala hospital.

“At the turn on the spot, there is a slope. I suspect the driver lost control and drove into the safety wall along the slope. The tempo fell some 8-10 feet off the road,” said assistant police inspector Randive of Bhuins police station under Satara police jurisdiction.