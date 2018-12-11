190 vehicles pass through Pune’s Shivaji chowk every minute during peak hours, finds a survey

A survey conducted by Hinjewadi employees and residents trust (HEART), revealed that the road passing from Shivaji Chowk to Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park (RGIP) Hinjewadi, witnessed 190 vehicles per minute during peak hours

The survey findings have revealed that,during peak hours (between 9am to 10 am) about 11,500 vehicles pass through Shivaji Chowk towards Hinjewadi with the rate of 190 vehicles per minute. This is almost four times higher than non peak hours. Survey shows that,traffic is at its top from 9.30 am to 10 am when the vehicles count crosses 200 mark per minute. According to the findings, traffic load between 7 am to 8 am is just 28 per cent that means (55 vehicles per minute).

Due to the traffic chaos, earlier companies were facing a cumulative loss of Rs.25 crore every day.But currently it has increased to Rs 27.5 crore every day.So there is a necessity to address traffic chaos in Hinjewadi,said Satish Pai president of Hinjewadi industries association (HIA).

To address this chaos the survey suggests that there should be separate lanes for cars, two-wheelers, cabs and autorickshaws, a fast lane for the four-wheelers operating on shared service basis and more Pune mahanagar parivahan mahamandal ltd (PMPML) buses on the roads.

The report also states that,more than 47,000 vehicles pass through Shivaji Chowk towards Hinjewadi Phase 1, between 7 am to 1 pm with an average of 130 vehicles per minute.

Speaking about this survey,president of HEART Dnyanedra Hulsure said, “Around 200 vehicles per minute during peak hours is almost four times higher than,the routine hours.This means overcrowding is the main reason behind congestion.Companies should promote carpooling and bike sharing.”

