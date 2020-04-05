e-paper
Home / Pune News / 2 booked for sending mssgs against minority community traders

2 booked for sending mssgs against minority community traders

pune Updated: Apr 05, 2020 18:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Sunday booked two persons for spreading messages via WhatsApp against traders of a minority community.

The two people have been identified as Sushilkumar Simruram Khairaliya, 54, and Amit Manoj Bhalerao, 33, both residents of Ota scheme, Nigdi, according to police.

Khairaliya was spreading messages that urged people to not buy essential goods like vegetables, groceries, and milk from shopkeepers who belong to the minority community.

Bhalerao is the administrator of the group called ‘Amit Bhalerao Mitra Parivar’, through which Khairaliya was spreading the message, according to the police.

“We have seized their phones. We consulted with our seniors and have booked the group admin as well. This message was forwarded by Khairaliya on the group of which the Bhalerao is the admin. An investigation will be conducted to find out where the message originated from,” said police sub inspector (PSI) Sandeep Ohol of Nigdi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Section 153(a)(b) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Nigdi police station. This was a suo motu action by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

