20-year-old student from Pune killed in Hinjewadi road accident

A 20-year-old management student from Pune was killed in a road accident on Tuesday morning in Hinjewadi. The deceased student was identified as Aman Pandey, 20, a second-year student of bachelor in business administration (BBA) at the Indira Institute of Management located in Wakad.

Pandey was rushed to the nearest hospital, but could not be saved. “He was riding on a two-wheeler when he hit a road divider and fell. A car from the opposite direction crushed his head,” said constable Gaikwad of the Hinjewadi police station, who took Pandey to the Yashwantrao Chavan memorial hospital for post-mortem.

The incident happened near a curve close to Power House in Hinjewadi phase 2.

“We have registered an accidental death report. He was alone on the bike and was returning after dropping a friend for a job interview in phase 2,” said senior police inspector Shivaji Gawari of Hinjewadi police station.

Pandey lived in Atharva Society near the campus of his college and was a native of Patna, Bihar.

He was riding a white KTM 250 Duke when he rammed into a divider near the power house. Pandey was heading from Hinjewadi phase 2 towards Hinjewadi phase 3. The bike is registered in the name of Arjun Ashok Kumar in Pune.

A white Hyundai Eon Magna+ driven and owned by Garima Chauhan was heading in the opposite direction and ran over Pandey. The incident was registered as an accidental death report at the Hinjewadi police station.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 14:36 IST