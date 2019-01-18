21-year-old attacked by riders with sickle in Pimple Gurav

Four unidentified men on two-wheelers attacked a 21-year-old man with blades in Pimple Gurav, Pimpri-Chinchwad. The incident happened at 8 pm on Tuesday night near Dinosaur Garden chowk in Pimple Gurav.

The injured man was identified as Revansiddha Iranna Madgul, 21, a businessman in Kasarwadi, Pimpri.

Madgul told the police on Wednesday that he had received a call from his friend, identified as Vaibhav, who claimed to have met with an accident while riding a two-wheeler. Whether Vaibhav had met with an accident in reality or not could not be verified. The complainant told the police that Vaibhav asked him to come near Malhar Society in Pimple Gurav.

AsMadgul, who was riding a Honda Activa, approached the road connecting to Dinosaur Garden chowk, two men riding a Bajaj Pulsar blocked his way with their vehicle.The pillion rider then alighted the motorbike and attacked Madgul with a sickle that he was carrying. Meanwhile, another pair of men on a Honda Activa reached the spot and the pillion rider of the Activa also started attacking Madgul’s head with a sickle. Madgul, who was riding alone, was grievously injured in the attack.

A case under Sections 307 (attempted murder) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25)(27) of Arms Act and Section 37(1) read with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered against the four unidentified men at Sangvi police station on Wednesday. Police sub inspector Shrikant Patil of Sangvi police station is investigating the case.

