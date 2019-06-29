22 teams to showcase power at Hussain Silver Cup hockey contest in Pune from July 1

Top hockey playing teams will be seen in action at the 8th Hussain Silver Cup, formerly known as Late Hussain All India Hockey Tournament, to be played at the Major Dhyanchand Hockey Poligras Stadium in Nehrunagar, Pimpri, from July 1.

The tournament is organised by Late Hussain Nabi Shaikh Hockey and Sports Foundation under the aegis of Hockey India and Hockey Maharashtra. The seven-day knockout tournament will conclude on July 7.

Apart from the main tournament, a separate meet for under-14 and 17 age groups for boys and girls will be held simultaneously.

“Our foundation decided to rename the tournament, hence change in name and likewise a new trophy,” said Firoz Shaikh, patron-founder Sports Foundation.

“The winner’s trophy is a silver cup, weighing 4.5 kilogrammes and valued above Rs 2.5 lakh. The rolling trophy is a one-of-its-kind novelty which the foundation felt would help the tournament stand out in stature and also be a matter of pride for the winning side,” Shaikh said.

“Our primary aim to conduct the competition is to give back to the sport that has helped us gain recognition. Moreover, the vision is also to provide local teams a platform to pit themselves against some of the best teams,” said Sadiq Shaikh, secretary, Sports Foundation.

This year, the tournament features two past champions — Vikram Pillay Academy, Khadki (2008 & 2011) and Excellency Academy (2015 & 2018).

Prizes

The foundation has on offer a total cash prize of Rs 71,000, including individual prizes.

Rs 25,000: The winning team

Rs 15,000: The runner-up

Rs 10,000: Third placed team

Rs 5,000: Individual cash awards for best goalkeeper, best defender, best half, best forward; best fair play team, best player, top scorer.

Other awards

“As a regular practice, the Hussain Krida Puraskar for individuals who have made outstanding contributions in sport in the state will be handed out on the final day. The award instituted in 2011 entitles three best nominations a Rs 5,000 cash award, a citation and a medal,” said Vibhakar Telore, vice-president, Sports Foundation.

This year, Marian D’Souza (hockey), Nivruti Kalbhore (wrestling) and Vishal Desai (skating) will receive the award.

Match schedule

A total of four matches make up the daily schedule, with the first game scheduled at 11.45am each day.

The opening match will be played between Rovers and Priyadarshini Sports Centre, Khadki at 3.30pm.

Along with Pune teams, six outstation teams which will be seen in action are Mumbai Republicans, Mumbai Customs, Sports Authority of Gujarat, Nashik XI, Satara XI, Kolhapur XI.

PAST WINNERS

2008: Vikram Pillay Academy, Khadki - (Held under IHF)

2009: Central Railway (Pune Division) – (Held under IHF)

2010: Maharashtra State Police – (Held Under ad-hoc body)

2011: Vikram Pillay Academy, Khadki (Held Under Hockey India)

2012: State Bank of India, Bhopal

2013: Bombay Engineers Group, Khadki

2014: Not Held

2015: Excellency Academy

2016: Bombay Engineers Group, Khadki

2017: Bhopal XI

2018: Excellency Academy

