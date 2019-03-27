22-year-old in Pune booked for rape after minor found pregnant

The Chinchwad police have booked Mahesh Gapat (22), a resident of Munjoba vasti, on charges of allegedly raping a minor on numerous occasions.

After finding the victim pregnant, her mother filed a first information report (FIR) with the Chinchwad police on Sunday alleging that Gapat sexually assaulted her 15-year-old daughter with promise of marriage.

According to the complaint, the accused took the victim into confidence by making a false promise of marriage, but instead raped her on a number of occasions.

It was only after she became pregnant that the victim realised that she has been duped by the accused.

Assistant police inspector (API) Rohini Shewale, investigation officer in the case, said that initially the victim’s father was reluctant to lodge a complaint saying that he will commit suicide as he cannot face the humiliation after people come to know about the incident.

“However, we counselled him and he agreed to lodge an FIR. The accused befriended the victim when she used to go to her sister’s place for studies. He had also dropped her home on a few occasions. The accused is a driver and is at present in Gujarat as part of his profession. We will be arrest him soon,” Shewale said.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 02:14 IST