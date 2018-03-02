22-year-old man arrested for killing Pune man sleeping on footpath

A 22-year-old was arrested by the city police for smashing the head of a man sleeping on the footpath near the fish market in Vishrantwadi in the early hours of Wednesday. The police recovered closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the footpath area and arrested the killer, who had arrived on a motorbike, on Wednesday evening.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Namdev Bhagat alias Kachi Sikandar, 30, a ragpicker who had an alcohol problem. The arrested man was identified as Vishal Kisan Rathod, 22, a resident of Vadar Vasti in Vishrantwadi who is addicted to over-the-counter drugs, according to the police.

"The man (Bhagat) had passed out on the road which is meant for the use of military tanks. They got into a fight and Rathod, who was probably high, smashed the sleeping man's head with a cement block," said assistant police inspector (API) RT Darwade of Vishrantwadi police station who is investigating the case. A case under Section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged as per the complaint filed by the deceased man’s nephew, Nilesh Kamble alias Lakhan, 27.

The incident took place between 2:30 am and 2:45 am near Pawar petrol pump along Alandi road in Vishrantwadi.

"The deceased was addicted to alcohol and was in a habit of hurling abuses at people after drinking until he passed out on the road. When a person familiar with him discovered the body, he informed the victim’s sister who lived in a tin-walled hut merely 50 metre from the spot with her two children," Darwade said.

The wife and daughter of the deceased had left him a few years ago and he lived on the footpath since then. The arrested man is survived by his mother. Bhagat's body was sent to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem. The victim was found to have died of a head injury.