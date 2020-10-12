e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 12, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 3 arrested preparing for dacoity on highway

3 arrested preparing for dacoity on highway

The crime branch officials on night patrol found the three in the vicinity of a petrol pump

pune Updated: Oct 12, 2020, 17:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Pune
A complaint in the matter was lodged by Police Naik Sushil Jadhav of Unit 1 of Pune police crime branch.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by Police Naik Sushil Jadhav of Unit 1 of Pune police crime branch. (Getty Images)
         

Three persons were arrested while preparing to commit dacoity in Jambhulwadi bridge on Saturday evening by Pune police crime branch officials.

The three were identified as Sanket alias Monya Santosh Vikare (26), a resident of Rajiv Gandhi nagar in Bibwewadi; Amar Nanadkumar Chavan (28), a resident of Raikar Mala, Dhayari; Akshay Ravindra Kamble (24), a resident of Sukhsagar nagar in Pune, according to the police.

The crime branch officials on night patrol found the three in the vicinity of a petrol pump. A complaint in the matter was lodged by Police Naik Sushil Jadhav of Unit 1 of Pune police crime branch.

The men were found moving around on a motorbike in possession of sharp weapons, including blades, according to police.

The men were planning to target a nearby petrol pump on the highway and the drivers of trucks that pass by in the night hours.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 (assembling for the purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code along with Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act and Section 4(25) of Arms Act was registered at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

top news
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
54 done, BRO rushes to build 48 bridges that can shoulder T-90 main battle tanks
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Pakistan, China ‘creating border dispute under a mission’: Rajnath Singh
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
Top Bollywood producers file suit against ‘irresponsible reporting’
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
After massive outage, power restored in most parts of Mumbai
Cloth masks may protect from Covid-19 only if washed daily, says study
Cloth masks may protect from Covid-19 only if washed daily, says study
Before Milgrom and Wilson, Americans have dominated economics Nobel Prize
Before Milgrom and Wilson, Americans have dominated economics Nobel Prize
Rahul Tewatia opens up on heated argument with Khaleel Ahmed
Rahul Tewatia opens up on heated argument with Khaleel Ahmed
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
BJP slams Farooq Abdullah’s Article 370 & China remark, says it’s ‘seditious’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In