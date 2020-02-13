3 under isolation at Naidu hospital in Pune test -ve for Covid-19

pune

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 20:58 IST

Three persons who have been put under observation at the Naidu hospital’s isolation ward in Pune to check for the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) infection, have tested negative for the virus, officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department said on Thursday.

Two of the three were admitted on Thursday, and one late on Wednesday night.

The two Thursday admissions - a 28-year-old female and a 38-year-old male - are Thailand returnees and showed symptoms including a sore throat and fever.

The woman who visited Thailand returned to the country on February 13. The man had returned to India on February 6.

The Wednesday night case is a 31-year-old male who visited Singapore and arrived in the country on February 7. He too showed symptoms, according to PMC officials.

As of February 13, a total of 20 persons, including these three cases, have been isloated at the Naidu hospital to check for the virus. Of these, 17 tested negative and have been discharged. The test results for the current three are awaited.

As of February 13, 30,442 travelers have been screened at Mumbai International Airport. Field surveillance is actively going on all the state and according to PMC officials, a total of 177 travellers have been identified, who returned to Maharashtra from Covid-19 affected areas.

As of February 13, 42 samples sent to the National Institute of Virology inPune for testing have returned negative.

Satara woman gets evacuation call

Ashwini Patil, the woman from Satara currently in Wuhan, China, said that the Indian embassy has assured her of a quick evacuation plan.

On Thursday evening she said, “I just got a call from the Indian embassy and they are planning an evacuation mid next-week. They have called me and collected all the data and also assured me that they will figure out a way to deal with my visa, which is currently stuck at the British embassy.”