3 in isolation for Covid-19 check

pune

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 23:04 IST

Three males have been admitted to the isolation ward at Naidu hospital to check for the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) health department said on Monday.

All three showed symptoms of infection like cough, cold and headache.

The three include a 34-year-old male Pune resident who had stayed in Thailand from February 5-12 and returned on February 12; a 31-year-old male who travelled to Thailand and Singapore from January 31 to February 8; while the third is a 27-year-old male who visited Singapore between January 23 and February 13. The third man also has a history of cardiomyopathy.