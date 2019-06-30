33 workshops to be held today at Karo 2.0 in Pune

A group of 18 students have come together to organise an enterprising event Karo 2.0 in the city on Sunday. The daylong exhibition-cum-workshop will have 33 sessions covering people of all age groups. Karo 2.0 is conceptualised, designed and executed by the youths from 12 plus colleges as part of an entrepreneurship programme Let’s Enterprise.

The first edition was held on February 3, where people spent the day building technology, art, travel and food innovations. Khushbu Jethwani, student, Let’s Enterprise, said, “The first fest was on a small scale. However, the second edition will have more events covering more people. As students, we were asked to work on a project. We wanted it to be able to help society and contribute towards innovation in our little way. When we discussed the issues faced by people today, we realised that direct contact and conversation is lacking among families. Hence, Karo is our way to bring families and friends together.”

The idea is to have something for everyone under one roof. With over 33 workshops, the event will also have an interesting kids’ zone inspired by and dedicated to Arvind Gupta, Indian toy inventor and science expert. “The zone is for children below the age of 14,” Khushbu said, adding, “We want to conduct interactive sessions where people come, create something and share. We will also have a band performance in the evening by Valentine Shipley, a former member of the Silk Route band.”

Among the workshops, Amrita Kaur, a social media blogger and influencer, will be present. The team of entrepreneurs will be mentored by Aditya Jhunjhunwala (IIM, Ahmedabad alumnus), Palak Krishnamurthy (co-founder, Anibrain) and Yusuf Hakim (co-founder, Bohriali.com).

The workshops will range from 20 minutes of sessions to 40-minute sessions. These include coffee painting, wood art, resin art, phone photography, pottery, origami, poetry and mosaic.

What: Karo 2.0

Where: Poona Club

When: June 30, 11am-8pm

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 14:32 IST