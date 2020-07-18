34-year-old man arrested for sexual assault of minor daughter

pune

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 17:02 IST

A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for the alleged sexual assault of his minor daughter.

A complaint has been lodged by the man’s wife, according to the police. The man was produced in a court on Saturday for further custody.

On the first occasion, the accused assaulted the 11-year-old girl at their house at least 10-15 days ago. Again on Thursday night around 9:30 pm, he took the girl to an empty kiosk near their house where he sexually assaulted her.

“The complainant is a housewife while the man earns a living by leasing his car to various companies,” said police sub-inspector PA Kadam of Dighi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 376, 376(2)(f) of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3, 4, 7, 8 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered at the Dighi police station against the man.