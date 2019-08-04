49 fined for fancy number plates on two-wheelers in Pune

pune

Under the woman’s safety initiative undertaken by police stations of the rural department, 49 youths were fined for riding bikes with fancy number plates in Rajgurunagar on Friday.

“Police stations across the district have been asked to form anti eve-teasing squads, which will keep an eye on party-goers, youths engaged in driving over the speed limit and sporting fancy number plates, a violation of Motor Vehicles Act. Action will be taken against anyone caught misbehaving with women and disturbing the law and order,” said Sandip Patil, superintendent of police, Pune rural.

The youths were asked to pay a small fine and let off with a warning. The anti eve-teasing campaign under Nirbhaya initiative is being implemented across the entire district and the said campaign against the errant youths was carried out Ghodegaon, Manchar and Khed police station, police said.

Special squads have been formed to check eve-teasing in the district wherein the squad members will keep a tight vigil at vulnerable places, especially during the evening hours,. The squad will also conduct regular drives to ensure women’s safety in public places and check eve-teasing. An awareness campaign is being conducted in rural colleges and school regarding speeding on roads and eve teasing, police said.

