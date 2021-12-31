5 steps to adopt a child in Pune

pune

Updated: Dec 31, 2020, 17:13 IST

Step 1:

On the www.cara.nic.in, the Indian prospective adoptive parents if interested to adopt an orphan or abandoned or surrendered child shall apply for the same to Specialised Adoption Agencies through Child Adoption Resource Information and Guidance System.

Step 2:

The Specialised Adoption Agency or the impaneled social worker of the State Adoption Resource Agency or District Child Protection Unit shall counsel the prospective adoptive parents during the home study. The Home Study Report shall remain valid for three years.

Step 3:

Adoption of a child by prospective adoptive parents, after completion of registration and Home Study Report, shall depend upon availability of a suitable child. Seniority of prospective parents shall be from the date of uploading of documents and completion of the process.

Step 4:

The child shall be taken in pre-adoption foster care by the prospective adoptive parents within ten days from the date of matching, after signing the pre-adoption foster care undertaking in the format provided in Schedule VIII.

Step 5:

The court shall hold the adoption proceeding in-camera and dispose of the case within a period of two months from the date of filing of the adoption application. The Specialised Adoption Agency shall prepare the post- adoption follow-up report on six monthly basis for two years.

To register visit www.cara.nic.in or Call Specialised Adoption Agency: 020-26124660/26120762

“Adopt a child through online system of CARA and enjoy parenting. Always approach the specialised Adoption Agency and take the guidance before registering on CARA’s portal and understand the entire process of adopting before going for adoption,” says Sharmila Sayed, Administration Head, SOFOSH (Society of Friends of the Sassoon Hospitals)

Documents required:

Photograph of the couple or person

PAN card of the prospective parents

Birth certificate, proof of residence

Proof of income of last year

Certificate from a medical practitioner

Marriage certificate

Court Divorce Decree/Declaration

Death certificate of spouse in case of single prospective adoptive parent

Consent of the older child/children in the adoptive family

Source: Sofosh, FirstCry, CARA