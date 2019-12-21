50-year-old arrested for sexual harassment of college student in PCMC

pune

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 16:38 IST

A 50-year-old man was arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police late on Friday night for alleged sexual harassment, stalking and threatening a teenager in Dehu road area of Pune.

The complaint was lodged by a 19-year-old woman who lives in a house next to the arrested man. The man has been identified by the complainant as Raju Patigar, 50.

“She was walking to her college located nearby when the incident occurred. He is her neighbour. The incident happened around two days ago, but the girl told her mother about it on Friday. A case was registered and he was arrested late in the night,” said senior police inspector Manish Kalyankar of Dehu road police staiton.

The incident took place at 11 am on Tuesday, according to the complainant.

Patigar, who works as a labourer, followed the girl on foot and held her hand and tried to pull her, she told the police. The man was allegedly asking her to go out with him. As the girl resisted, the man allegedly threatened the girl with dire consequences after which she pushed him and ran back home, said the police.

The families of the complainant and the accused have a long-standing issue over the use of space between their respective rented houses, according to the complaint in the matter.

A case under Sections 354 (a) (sexual harassment), 354(d) (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehu road police station against Patigar.