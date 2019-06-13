500 cyclists from Pune to pedal for faith, and spread a green message

The fourth bicycle wari, which will begin on June 22, has witnessed 500 registrations so far.

Wari or Pandharpur Wari is an annual pilgrimage (yatra) to Pandharpur - the seat of the Hindu god Vithoba in the Indian state of Maharashtra, in honour of the deity.

“The bicycle wari will be covering 480 km (Pune-Pandharpur-Pune) to and fro. When we started the wari we had seven cyclists in 2016 and this year, we have received registrations from 500 cyclists,” said Narendra Salunkhe, head, Pune bicycle plan department, PMC.

The bicycle wari, also known as the cycle wari will begin on June 22. The wari will be flagged off from Pune, travel to Pandharpur and return on June 23.

“The preparation for the wari began three months ago. Planning and steps for implementation not only involves finalising the route but also accommodation and other necessary items that are required to get the cyclists ready both physically and mentally,” said Gajanan Khaire, Indo Atheltic Society.

“Training rides for 20-50-75-100-200 km have been organised on a regular basis, to acclimatise people to the distance and the hardships. We want to provide equal opportunities and training ground to everyone who wants to make their wari dream come true. The best part about this expedition is that it leaves zero carbon footprint,” added Khaire.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maha Metro, and Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) along with Indo Athletic Society (IAS) have come together to organise this year’s “bicycle wari”.

Bicycle wari route

Day 1: June 22: Dehu - Bhakti Shakti - Khadki - Bund garden - Hadapsar- Indapur - Tembhurni Naka - Pandharpur. Registered Cyclists can join the Wari from any point on the above route.

Day 2: June 23, 2019 Pandharpur – Malshiras -Nate Pute – Phaltan – Lonand – Neera -Jejuri -Saswad – Hadapsar – Akurdi

