e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / 6,000 chapattis in an hour... to ensure nobody goes hungry

6,000 chapattis in an hour... to ensure nobody goes hungry

pune Updated: Apr 26, 2020 22:02 IST
Nadeem Inamdar
Nadeem Inamdar
Hindustantimes
         

The Sikh community in Pune is working tirelessly to deliver free meals, daily, to people struggling with financial hardship during the Covid-19 lockdown in Pune. At the Gurudwara Gurunanak Darbar in Camp, a langar (community meal) is being prepared for 5,000 people every day. Sant Singh Mokha, a Sikh community leader and chairman of the Darbar, speaks to HT about how the community kitchen safely serves meals to the poor and hungry.

What exactly is your role in this crisis?

We prepare food for at least 5,000 people daily. Our volunteers prepare the food at the community kitchen. The langar is distributed to social organisations, NGOs and the Army, who then distribute it to the poor in the city. With respect to funds, we are not facing any shortage as of now. We are coordinating with the regional gurudwaras for this. My responsibility is to ensure that no one sleeps hungry. We have two chapatti-making machines at our kitchen. While one machine can make 4,000 chapattis at a time, the other one can make 2,000 chapattis in an hour. So a total of 6,000 chapattis are made and served in one hour to feed the poor.

How does your day begin and roll out?

After waking up I do yoga for half-an-hour and also walk in my house. Post that, I take a call on what has to be done in the community kitchen during the day. I have a conversation with our volunteers who execute the plan for the day.

What precautions are you taking?

I take necessary precautions like wearing a mask, sanitising my hands and wearing gloves whenever I head out. Our volunteers who prepare the food at the community kitchen also follow social distancing norms and wear masks.

What is your assessment of Covid-19 crisis in Pune?

The officials have not been able to curb the spread of Covid-19 in slum pockets. People there have small houses which makes it difficult for them to follow social distancing norms; they are also not aware about the health and hygiene standards that must be followed. I believe that there should be equitable development where all persons can avail the same quality of life.

What gaps do you see in health and relief work?

The government has done a good job by imposing a strict lockdown. However, the areas where there are no patients must not be subjected to restrictions. The administration must concentrate on the red zones in the city to help curb the spread of virus.

top news
Govt rejects IRS officers’ report suggesting 40% tax on super rich, calls it ‘irresponsible act’
Govt rejects IRS officers’ report suggesting 40% tax on super rich, calls it ‘irresponsible act’
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
First pandemic epicentre Wuhan discharges its last Covid patient from hospital
Syed Akbaruddin, India’s face at UN, set to retire; TS Tirumurti likely to take over
Syed Akbaruddin, India’s face at UN, set to retire; TS Tirumurti likely to take over
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
With Kim Jong Un’s health uncertain, spotlight shifts to his sister Kim Yo Jong
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
‘You almost finished my son’s career,’ Yuvi reveals chat with Broad senior
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Indore man made to do sit ups for violating lockdown. He shares his story
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Researchers have found a way to improve the video streaming quality
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
Covid-19: Are immunity passports an option to exit lockdown?
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

pune news