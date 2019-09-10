6,972 seats declared in 4th RTE round 

pune

Updated: Sep 10, 2019

As many as 6,972 seats were declared in the fourth lottery of the Right to Education (RTE) admission process across Maharashtra. In the state, 47,621 seats remained vacant after three rounds of the RTE admissions.

The state education department has appealed to parents to complete the admission process between September 11 and 21. Applicants who will be shortlisted in the fourth lottery will get a text message, once the lottery is declared. Students can also check their lottery status on the state education department website under ‘application-wise details’.

Parents, who failed to secure admissions for their children in the earlier rounds, hope to get admission in this last round. However, they are furious over the delay. Most of the applicants have confirmed their admissions in other schools, as already the academic year started in June.

This year, a total of 1,16,809 students were allotted seats, out of which 76,909 completed their admission procedure after verification of documents in 9,195 schools in the state. Remaining 47,621 students were not able to complete the admission procedure and parents and activists blamed the state education department for the mismanagement in the admission process.

“I have not received a message from the RTE cell, but we are hopeful that we will get the admission. If the admission process is not completed this time, we fear our son will miss out on an entire academic year,” said Rohan Bagmar, a parent.

