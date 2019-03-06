65-yr-old duped in 2014, Pune police file case now

The Pune police have registered a case of online job fraud on Monday, five years after the incident took place. The complainant, a 65-year-old who was duped of Rs 3.75 lakh in 2014, has been doing the rounds of the police department since the past five years.

The man, identified as Vishwanath Keshav Khaladkar, is a resident of Shahu College road. Khaladkar was working for a company in Dubai before moving to Pune after turning 60, informed the police.

“He was looking for work after his stint in Dubai was over,” said Rajendra Shahane, police inspector (crime) of Dattawadi police station who is investigating the case. “A company identified as DSP Engineering and Services Company Limited approached the victim via email, assuring him a job in Thailand,” Shahane said.

The senior citizen was offered a job in the consultancy firm, and was asked to pay Rs 3,78,240 through various transactions to the email sender on the name of various charges, including visa, tax on advance salary and courier facility. A case under Sections 419 (punishment for cheating by impersonation), 420 (punishment for cheating) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(c) (d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Dattawadi police station.

