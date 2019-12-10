67th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav: Saluting the masters, enthralling performances for music lovers

pune

Updated: Dec 10, 2019 23:04 IST

Starting Wednesday, Punekars will be treated to a five-day musical feast, where 13 budding artistes and 29 seasoned musicians will perform at the 67th Sawai Gandharva Bhimsen Mahotsav the sports ground of the Maharashtriya Mandal at Mukundnagar.

A 270x228 feet mandap has been created at the venue to cater to at least 10,000 people. The seating arrangement for the event consists of Bharatiya Baithak (low-level seating) and chairs.

Six LED will ensure better visibility for all.

The music festival, organised by Arya Sangeet Prasarak Mandal, will honour and celebrate Pandit Firoz Dastur, senior disciple of Sawai Gandharva.

The first day of the festival will begin with a tribute to celebrate Pandit Firoz Dastur. Vocalist Archana Kanhere, disciple of Pandita Manik Varma will perform, followed by a bansuri performance by Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia.

Apart from the music performances the event will also host Shadja and Antaranga at Sawai Gandharva Smarak on Ganeshkhind road between 10 am and 12 pm.

Another interesting highlight of the show is Swar Shatabdi a photo exhibition on various themes and various artists by photographer, Sateesh Paknikar. This year’s exhibition is celebrating the birth anniversary of four talented Indian classical musicians which include, Ustad Alla Rakha, Pandit Firoz Dastur, Pandit Ravi Shankar and Dr Vasantrao Deshpande.

The festival will conclude on December 15.

Maestros on stage

Schedule:

December 11 (4 pm to 10 pm) - Girish R Sanzgiri, vocal; Jayanti Kumaresh, veena; Archana Kanhere, vocal and pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Bansuri

December 12 (4pm to 10 pm)- Kirana Gharana’s Sandip Bhattacharjee, vocal; Kedia brothers (Mormukut and Manoj Kedia), sitar-sarod; Manjiri Alegaonkar, vocal and Pt Shivkumar Sharma, santoor

December 13 (4pm to 10 pm)- Dhrupad sisters (Amita Sinha, Janhavi Phansalkar and Anuja Borude), Viraj Joshi, vocal and Ken Zukerman, sarod. Ken who hails from Switzerland is the disciple of Ustad Ali Akbar Khan

December 14 (4 pm to 12 midnight)- Vocalist Omkarnath Havaldar from Kirana Gharana, joint performance of Tejas Upadhye (violin) and Shakir Khan (sitar), Swami Kripakaranand, vocal.

December 15 (12 noon to 10 pm)- Gwalior Gharana’s Atul Khandekar, vocal; Ruchira Kedar, vocal and Chadrashekhar Vaze , disciple of pandit Firoz Dastur and Sitarist Niladri Kumar

Short films

December 11: Pandit Ramnarayan - A Tryst With Sarangi- 10am

December 12: Moments With The Maestro (Pandit Ravi Shankar)-10am

December 13: Khayal -10am