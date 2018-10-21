7-year-old Pune girl gets stuck in between elevator doors, dies

A seven-year-old girl died after getting stuck in an elevator door in Ghorpade peth area on Saturday evening.

The girl was identified as Nashra Rehman Khan. The incident happened in an apartment building called Zohra Complex in Ghorpade peth.

“The girl got stuck in the double-door lift between the second and the third floor of the building while going up. The lift was more on the second floor than the third. She was lying on her stomach. So when we broke the door down and got her out on the second floor, she was unconscious and had suffered injuries on her back,” said senior police inspector Rajendra Mokashi of Lhadak police station.

The incident happened around 6-6:30 pm after which she was rushed to King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital. She breathed her last while under treatment. She was later taken to the Sassoon General Hospital where she was declared dead around 8:30 pm, the police said. Her body was sent for post-mortem.

The girl’s father, Rehman Salam Khan, 39, who repairs air conditioning units and mother Najeema Rehman Khan, who is a housewife, were not with the girl when the incident happened.

“What exactly happened is upon the experts to decide. The girl was alone when the incident happened. The people noticed when she started screaming,” said senior police inspector Mokashi.

Her death will for now be recorded as an accidental death at Khadak police station.

