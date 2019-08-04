77-year-old kills sick wife in Pune as he is unable to take care of her; arrested

pune

The Wanowrie police have arrested a 77-year-old man for murdering his wife on Thursday night.

The accused arrested has been identified as Harvinder Singh Bindra. He was arrested from the Camp area while he was allegedly on his way to commit suicide.

According to police, Bindra slit his wife Devendar Kaur’s neck, as she was suffering from schizophrenia since the past 15 years and Bindra was not able to take care of her any longer. The accused in a written note left at the scene of the crime stated that he was on his way to commit suicide as he was not able to take care of his wife and hence, he had killed her.

Bindra was missing since Thursday night and a team of police officials which went to track him found him in Cantonment area from where he was arrested.

His son Raminder Singh (39) lodged a complaint in this regard.

Police inspector (crime) Saleem Chaus said that investigation is on to find more details about the case. The police have invoked relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused.

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 17:27 IST