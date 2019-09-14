7th edition of Pune International Lit Fest to begin on Sept 20

pune

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 20:50 IST

The Pune International Literary Festival (PILF) is all set to enter its seventh year, wherein ‘Save Our Earth-climate change’ will be the core subject of the festival. The annual event will be held at Yashwantrao Chavan Academy of Development Administration, Baner road, from September 20 to 22.

“The basic objective of the festival is to celebrate ‘word’ in all forms, to facilitate a direct connect between authors and the readers and to create an inspirational platform for all creative people - at all levels of their careers, thereby promoting the culture of knowledge-based reading and learned appreciation of various arts and craft,” says novelist and festival founder-director Manjiri Prabhu.

The event has 130 speakers, 70+ sessions taking place in five different halls/areas on the campus which also includes the children’s stream titled ‘Treasure Island’. The chief guest for the inauguration is writer, lyricist and social activist Javed Akhtar.

Prabhu adds, “We have an impressive line-up of international authors and speakers from Austria, the UK, Turkey, Hong Kong, France, Portugal and Germany.”

International speakers include Edmund Kingsley, Alexandra Buchler, Alexandra Pringle, Antoine Albertini, Dr Charles E Ehrlich, Çiler Ilhan, Clara Macedo Cabral, Jan Carson, Marta Dzido, Martin Amanshauser, Nimrod Kalmar and Stacy Baird.

Indian speakers include Shashi Tharoor, Narayan Rane, Ashwin Sanghi, Annup Sonii, Meeran Borwankar, Devdutt Pattanaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, among others.

Prabhu said that the festival is being organised with support from Vishwakarma Publications and MIT–World Peace University. The entry to the festival is free. Vishwakarma Publications will conduct the book launch of the 2018 manuscript competition winner.

Interesting Sessions

-Some of the sessions will focus on the theme with topics such as global warming, waste management (plastic waste and bio waste)

-A presentation by Dr Arunabha Ghosh on ‘10 things I’ve learnt about climate change in the last 10 years’

-A panel discussion on ‘Save Our Earth – The Challenges of the Century’ with Bahar Dutt, Dr Mangesh Kashyap and Dr Milind Watve

-The author exhibition: The author exhibition is on the English writer of adult classics, Daphne Du Maurier which will showcase the author’s life and works and has been curated by Dr Purnima Prabhu.

