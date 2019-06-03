81% deficit in pre-monsoon rain so far this year in Pune district, says IMD

Pune district recorded 81 per cent deficit in pre-monsoon rainfall from March 1 to May 1, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD data states that 4.93mm rainfall was recorded across the district from March to May as against the normal precipitation of 25.9mm. In 2018, Pune district had received 12.9mm pre-monsoon rainfall, however in 2017,the district received 24.6mm.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather, IMD, said, “This time the upper air circulation or trough were not strong and rainfall system were fluctuating, this led to less moisture incarnation from the Arabian sea, which resulted in less rainfall.”

According to Kashyapi, skies were mostly clear and cloud-free, which resulted in maximum solar insulation to penetrate in the atmosphere which strikes on the surface of the earth. This resulted in the daily temperature to rise and lowered the rainfall percentage, he added.

According to IMD officials, India has recorded 25 per cent deficit pre-monsoon rainfall from March 1 to May 1. IMD data states that 99mm rainfall was recorded across the country.

The highest deficiency was recorded in western Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, east and west Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Marathwada, Vidharbha, Telangana and Kerala.

In Maharashtra, Konkan and Goa regions reported 98 per cent pre-monsoon rainfall deficiency, which is the highest in the state; followed by Marathwada at 80 per cent and Vidharbha,central Maharashtra at 78 per cent.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 14:39 IST