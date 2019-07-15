A state of contrasts: Flooding and drought just 250 km apart in Maharashtra

Forty-five days into the 2019 monsoon, and Maharashtra is a picture of stark contrasts.

Western and northern Maharashtra are floating in excess rainfall, while Marathwada and Vidarbha are dry, with sowing activity for farmers further delayed, adding to the region’s agrarian distress.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), from June 1 to July 14, Konkan and Madhya (central) Maharashtra have recorded 20 per cent and 15 per cent surplus rainfall, respectively.

Marathwada and Vidarbha have recorded a 31 per cent and 30 per cent deficit in rainfall over the same period. IMD is forecasting that the monsoon will pick up later this week for these regions.

Pune (western Maharashtra) is in the excess zone and 250km away, Beed is in the drought-prone area of the state.

This year, the southwest monsoon arrived late in the state, by as much as two weeks in some parts. Its entry into Pune and Mumbai was on June 20, 10 days later than the usual date.

However, monsoon picked up in last week of June and first two weeks of July, with rainfall for Konkan and western Maharashtra, moving into surplus zone.

