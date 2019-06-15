A matter of solidarity:1,150 Pune doctors join nation-wide strike

At least 1,150 doctors in Pune joined a nation-wide one-day strike on June 14, from 8 am to 5 pm, to condemn attacks on resident doctors and junior doctors in West Bengal.

The Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (Mard) joined the strike to protest attacks on doctors at the NRS Medical College on Monday in Kolkata, which left one doctor critically injured.

Routine services and OPDs remained shut, while emergency services, including operation theatres continued to function.

A total of 4,500 Mard doctors laid down their instruments at 26 government hospitals in the state.

In Pune, members of Indian Medical Association (IMA) also joined the strike. “We as a fraternity had a pan-India strike from 8 am to 5 pm today, where all associations, including interns and under graduates, were part of this protest,” said Dr Abhishek Jain, general secretary, Mard Pune.

“Given the duty hours, of up to 22 hours a day, and living conditions, our needs are very basic - adequate security and laws. We demand the need for a national law/act for doctor protection. It should be a non bailable offence. We also condemn senior politicians making comments on our fraternity,” said Jain.

