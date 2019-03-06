Afghani national booked for sexually assaulting minor in Pune

The Pune police have booked an Afghani national on Monday night, for the alleged sexual assault of a minor boy on Saturday. The accused, identified as Shah Mirwaiz, 20, is a resident of Kondhwa, where he came in contact with the victim. He came to India to pursue Bachelor in Arts and is a first year student at Abeda Inamdar Senior College, Camp, according to the police.

The victim, a 13-year-old, had been friends with Mirwaiz for the past few months as they lived in the same residential society. Mirwaiz shares a flat with three other persons.

“We have recorded the statements of two of his roommates and the third person is currently in Delhi. Mirwaiz, who is on the run, has not purchased an Indian SIM card, and his native mobile number has expired. His visa has expired and has applied for its renewal.,” said VP Sajjan, sub inspector Kondhwa police station, who is investigating the case.

On Saturday night, the victim visited Mirwaiz at the latter’s apartment. The duo was smoking hookah in Mirwaiz’s room with one of his roommates, who after receiving a phone call went to his own room to attend it. The accused then stripped in front of the victim, who kept his eyes shut during the ordeal. Mirwaiz asked him to open his eyes, while removing the victim’s clothes, before pushing the boy onto the bed. The accused then proceeded to force himself onto the victim. The accused threatened to hurt him, when the boy raised his voice in pain. Mirwaiz then urinated on the victim, and later went into the bathroom while the boy ran away, according to the complaint filed by the victim’s father.

Later, on Saturday night, the boy’s father, after observing his son’s changed behaviour, inquired if everything was okay. The victim told the ordeal to his father who lodged the police complaint.

A case under Section 377 (unnatural offences) of Indian Penal Code and Sections 4, 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act 2012 was registered against Mirwaiz at Kondhwa police station.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 16:34 IST