After BJP’s loss in MP, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Pune voters fire warning shot, say Congress too shouldn’t take them for granted

While the Indian national Congress has posted one of its strongest performance in recent times by winning Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan and leading in Madhya Pradesh (MP), there was a word of advice from voters for the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), for whom Tuesday’s outcome was a big dampener.

After the election results, residents of Pune advised the ruling government to not take voters for granted based on the promises announced, at the same time suggesting that the Congress has emerged victorious not by the virtue of its growing strength, but for the lack of a better alternative.

Senior RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar said, “The outcome of the results in all the states was a tight slap to the arrogance exhibited by the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by the BJP. People of this nation have voted the BJP out of power in the states which were considered as one of its strong holds which might be replicated in the assembly elections in the state due next year.”

Cautioning congress party for its victory in the three states, Kumbhar said, “It is for the lack of the better alternative, that the people have voted for the Congress. Voters often have to choose the best out of the worst.”

Apurva Balekar, a teacher by profession, said, “If today’s results are in any way a precursor to 2019 general elections, I am largely in state of dilemma to witness the BJP gaining less as the Congress numbers have increased. Having said so, judging the BJP with just four years in power is a little too early to pass any judgement on its governance. I think considerable amount of time should be given to the government, while the assembly elections is a major disappointment.”

Ajinkya Deshpande, an animation professional and traditionally a voter of the BJP, said, “The results of the three states were expected as regardless of the decisions and policies implemented by the BJP government, they have clearly failed to communicate it with the citizens. Besides, the agrarian distress in the state of MP and Chhattisgarh has certainly had a very negative impact on the BJP governments.”

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 16:33 IST