After touching Rs 100, onion price drops to Rs 80 per kg in Pune

pune

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 16:39 IST

PUNE: The retail prices of onions in Pune, Solapur and other cities in western Maharashtra dropped on Thursday to Rs 80 per kg after touching Rs 100/kg a day before.

The dip in rates was witnessed after wholesale market in Pune received 50 truckloads of onions compared to 40 trucks on Wednesday. On an average, Pune wholesale market receives 100 trucks of onion daily this season.

As the supply was less during Tuesday and Wednesday, the onions were sold at the rate of Rs 100 kg –Rs 120 per kg. With increase in supply, the prices stabilised at wholesale market between Rs 70-75 on Thursday, while it was sold at around Rs 80 per kg in retail marker.

Madhukant Garad, Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) head, said, “The shortage was due to rainfall. As of today, we have received 18,000 sacks of onions totally aggregating 9,000 quintals at the market. The market rate for 10 kg onion is now between Rs 200 to Rs 700 for wholesale, while on average basis, onions are fetching between Rs 450 to Rs 550 for 10 kg,” he said.

Besides shortage due to rain, the prices of onion slightly came down due to decision to import the commodity from neighbouring nations, a move criticised by farmer unions.

At Lasalgaon APMC, the country’s largest wholesale onion market, 7,000 quintals of onion arrived on Thursday as well, keeping the average price of commodity at Rs 7,000 per quintal.

“Onions are selling at Rs 7,000 per quintal at Lasalgaon. Farmers don’t have onions in stocks and those who have are waiting for good rates for their produce. There is shortage as the supply was affected due to heavy rains. We have onion stock which can last for one month,” said, Suvarna Jagtap, chairperson, Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce.

At other APMC markets in Nashik district, wholesale price of onions fluctuated between Rs 6,000- Rs 7,000 per quintal while the retail price was Rs 80 per kg.

Ganpat Nimbalkar, an onion producer, said that farmers get paid at the rate between Rs 20-Rs 30 by the middlemen who bring their onion produce to the market for selling it to big customers and retailing.

Vilas Bhujbal, wholesale onion trader in Pune, said, “We are buying onion at the rate of Rs 7,000 per quintal which translates into a retail rate of Rs 70 per kg in the open market. There was panic due to stock shortage, but now the rates have stabilised. Rains had been the main reason behind less arrival of trucks at Market Yard,” he said.

Onion import is against farmers’ interests: Shetti

Raju Shetti, leader of farmer organisation Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, said that the Centre’s decision to import onion when farmers are getting good prices is against their interest. “Farmers have already suffered a lot. So, when they are getting some money in their hand, the Centre wants to import more onion,” said Shetti.