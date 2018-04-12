Ahmednagar violence: Newly elected Congress corporator ordered killing of Sena members, say police officials

An investigation into the double murder of Shiv Sena leaders from Ahmednagar has led the officials to believe that it was newly elected Congress corporator Vishal Kotkar and his family who ordered the killing of the two politicians.

Kotkar, a Congress candidate for the bypolls of the Ahmednagar municipal corporation, defeated Sena nominee Vijay Pathare. Senior police officials involved in the probe said they have acquired Kotkar’s call details records that show that he was in touch with the assailants and asked them to shoot the two down. Kotkar, according to officials, is currently on the run.

“We have the call detail record (CDR). He was in touch (with the assailants) and asked them to kill the two,” said police inspector Dilip Pawar of Ahmednagar local crime branch and the investigation officer in the murder case.

He is also part of the five-member special investigation team (SIT), headed by Rohidas Pawar, additional police superintendent of Srirampur, formed to investigate the matter. Besides Vishal Kotkar and the five people arrested in the case, the police have also identified three others involved in the case. The five people arrested in the case include Sangram Jagtap, NCP MLA from Ahmednagar, Sandeep Gunjal, Bala Kotkar, Bhanudas Kotkar and Babasaheb Kedar.

The police custody of the five people arrested in the murder of the Shiv Sena leaders in Ahmednagar was extended by five days on Thursday by the Ahmednagar court.

Kedar, 38, a resident of Kedgaon was arrested on Wednesday for providing domestic weapons to the assailants.

During the initial custody, Gunjal led the police to identify three others - Sandeep Girhe, Pappu Mokale and a friend of Gunjal.

In a case of vandalism of the superintendent of Police’s (SP) office, in the aftermath of the initial arrest in the murder, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Shivaji Kardile’s police custody was extended by a day for a second time on Thursday.

The police had filed a case against 51 people in the matter and arrested 22 others on April 8.

On April 9, Shivaji Kardile surrendered to the police and was remanded to two days police custody, which was extended for the second time on Thursday.

Another six people were arrested by the SIT in the case of vandalism.

Effectively, 29 people will be in police custody till Friday for vandalism.

Around 250-300 people stormed into the SP’s office, broke glasses on the front gate and tried to take Jagtap and his father Arun Jagtap from the building. While Sangram Jagtap stayed, Arun Jagtap has been on the run ever since.