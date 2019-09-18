Air Officer Commanding-in-chief of Maintenance Command visits 9 Base Repair Depot

pune

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:48 IST

Air Marshal RKS Shera, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, arrived on a two-day visit to 9 Base Repair Depot in the city on Monday. It was his first visit to 9 BRD after taking over as AOC-in-C of Maintenance Command on February 1.

The AOC-in-C was given a comprehensive brief about the role, production tasks and the achievements of the depot. He inaugurated and dedicated a state-of-the-art Electro-Optics Lab to the nation.

The AOC-in-C was briefed about the new concepts and technologies incorporated in the laboratory and key takeaways for the Indian Air Force. He also visited various production departments of the depot.

The Air Marshal also interacted with air warriors and defence civilians of the depot. He shared his mantra of ‘ownership, accountability and passion’ with them and advised all to take ownership of the work assigned to them and execute it with passion. He appreciated the excellent work done by the depot personnel and encouraged all to strive continuously towards excellence and keep driving through cutting edge technology with undying flame of innovation.

The Air Marshal lauded the efforts of the depot on successful completion of vital projects through indigenisation and reverse engineering.

Caption Photo 1: Air Marshal RKS Shera, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Maintenance Command, Indian Air Force, addressing all officers of 9 Base Repair Depot, Air Force at the conference hall on Monday.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 19:48 IST