Ajit Pawar becomes Pune district guardian minister

Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:23 IST

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday evening announced names of guardian ministers for various districts in Maharashtra.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was appointed as Pune district guardian minister while Congress minister Balasaheb Thorat was given Kolhapur’s responsibility and Aaditya Thackeray is guardian minister of Mumbai suburban.

Jayant Patil is given responsibility of Sangli, Dilip Walse Patil - Solapur, Shyamrao Patil - Satara, Hasan Mushrif - Ahmednagar.