Alumini connect: My hobby evolved into being my career says, Shivani Karande, artist

Shivani Ambedkar Karande is a professional artist, who believes that there is no better way to express your thoughts and feelings than through art. She believes that the easiest way to connect with an audience is through art.

Which college, course and batch were you in?

I completed GD arts commercial (Commercial Artist) graduation course from Abhinav Kala Mahavidyalaya, Sadashiv peth in the year 2011.

How were you in academics - brilliant student, average or below average?

Academically, I have always been an average student.

What drove you to pursue art as a career and how did your college help you in achieving this goal?

I have always enjoyed drawing, right since I was a child. Art was the medium which helped me express my feelings and scribbled out my thoughts. As I grew up, I realised it was this childhood hobby of mine, that I wanted to pursue as my career, and that was what I would excel in. My college helped me envision the appropriate direction in which I wanted my career to evolve. My college and teachers guided me through the process of becoming a professional.

What happened after graduation / post graduation?

After completion of my graduation I immediately took a job as a graphic designer in an advertising agency. After gaining ample experience and knowledge, I started my own advertising agency.

Tell us about your career journey and any interesting anecdotes from your college days?

I tried my best at getting as much experience possible. As I was in Arts, my college days were colourful and joyous.

What about the highs and lows you have faced in your career so far?

Every person faces a lot of ups and downs in their careers. I always like looking at these ups and downs as stepping stones to achieving the end goal I have set for myself.

What are your future plans?

I plan on exploring new ways of advertising, and stand among the top advertising agencies in the country which provides you the best artistic advertising solutions.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 16:48 IST