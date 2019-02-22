Alumni connect : Years at Pune’s IMDR helped me realise my potential, says Ridhima Dua

Ridhima Dua is a coach and a mentor. She is a catalyst for growth and promotes a community of passionate women. She helps cancer patients deal with life as she has learnt quite a few lessons from being with a cancer patient (her mother). She reveals about her college, how it shaped her career and her future plans.

Which college, course and batch were you in?

I studied at Institute of Management Development and Research, Pune (IMDR) from 2005 to 2007. Those were the best years of my life where I got to know that I have a lot of potential which needs to brought out.

How were you in academics?

I scored zero marks in Mathematics in Class 5. When I went to my father to get his signature in the notebook, he just looked at me and asked me to pay more attention. From that moment, I was a transformed person and started studying well. Till date, I continue to do at least one course every year to keep myself updated.

What drove you to choose this career path?

I did not choose this career path. I surrendered myself to my purpose of life and the passion for learning and coaching people that I have. I did not know till I completed my postgraduation that I had the unstoppable passion to coach people.

What happened after graduation?

While I was travelling to different cities to attend interviews for the MBA course selection, my mother passed away. So post graduation, it was a difficult time for me to accept and come to terms with reality. I started my career with Kotak Mahindra Bank to take a break before pursuing my full time MBA programme.

Tell us about your career journey?

My career journey has been extraordinary so far. I have dealt with Euros/US dollars with international banking. I shaped myself to the journey of transformation by learning International accredited coaching concepts and Neuro-linguistic programming.

I learnt to make presentations, writing, marketing and handling international clients with the support of my managers - Param and Saumill. They have been great mentor managers who shaped up my corporate experience. Throughout my career, I have worked with people from diverse background like banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), Consulting, IT/ITES, Education industry and healthcare.

What are the highs and lows of your career so far?

Both the high and low, are the career transformation from a full-time employee to entrepreneur and consultant. I never had a mentor/coach in my initial days. It were the men in my life husband (Rahul Dua), father( Gurumukh Arora) and brother(Sunny Arora) who believed that I could do it and I paved my success path. I think that there is no low in anyone’s life. The low is actually the point which will push you to the highest.

Tell us about your upcoming/current projects.

I run my own organisation now - iFlame Consulting which focuses on creating happiness and changing lives using training and coaching, with powerful tools and techniques and experimental-based learning. We all have the potential to be the masters in the world.

When I was in Portugal for a course, I was the only Indian woman present among 140 people and 55 countries to represent India with our traditional ‘Namaste’.

I am working especially on women with weaker/limiting beliefs, depression, anxiety, fears, phobias and am helping them overcome it without any medications.

Another area I am currently working on is Cancer. I want to create awareness that anyone can heal their mind, body, and soul.

I am also affiliated with NFNLP, US (National Federation of Neuro Linguistic Programming) and Associate Certified Coach with ICF, US and provide my coaching and behavioural training intervention solutions to Corporate clients all over India and abroad.

I have the vision to create a foundation to support trainers and coaches in India to provide end-to-end learning and development programs, foundation for women transition to careers and create an old age home which has the capability to use the tools and techniques to help them live peacefully. My vision is to create happiness and change lives.

