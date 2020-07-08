Ambulance with Covid-19 patients overturns, two cops come to their rescue

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 18:59 IST

A courageous act of two police personnel, who had rushed five Covid-19 patients injured in a road accident near Pune in Maharashtra on Monday to hospitals, has earned them accolades from Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

At least 12 Covid-19 patients were injured when their ambulance overturned while on its way to a Covid care facility near Bavdhan on Mumbai-Pune highway.

“ASI Abdul Sheikh and Police shipai Akshay Ingwale of @PuneCityPolice rushed five #covid19 patients, who were injured in an accident to the hospital without worrying about their lives. Their resilience and presence of mind is commendable,” Deshmukh tweeted.