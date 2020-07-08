e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 08, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Pune News / Ambulance with Covid-19 patients overturns, two cops come to their rescue

Ambulance with Covid-19 patients overturns, two cops come to their rescue

At least 12 Covid-19 patients were injured when their ambulance overturned while on its way to a Covid care facility near Bavdhan on Mumbai-Pune highway.

pune Updated: Jul 08, 2020 18:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Niyati Singh
Mumbai
A courageous act of two police personnel, who had rushed five Covid-19 patients injured in a road accident near Pune in Maharashtra on Monday to hospitals, has earned them accolades from Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
A courageous act of two police personnel, who had rushed five Covid-19 patients injured in a road accident near Pune in Maharashtra on Monday to hospitals, has earned them accolades from Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.(File photo for representation)
         

A courageous act of two police personnel, who had rushed five Covid-19 patients injured in a road accident near Pune in Maharashtra on Monday to hospitals, has earned them accolades from Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

At least 12 Covid-19 patients were injured when their ambulance overturned while on its way to a Covid care facility near Bavdhan on Mumbai-Pune highway.

“ASI Abdul Sheikh and Police shipai Akshay Ingwale of @PuneCityPolice rushed five #covid19 patients, who were injured in an accident to the hospital without worrying about their lives. Their resilience and presence of mind is commendable,” Deshmukh tweeted.

tags
top news
China allows WHO to trace virus’ origin, rebukes US exit move from UN body
China allows WHO to trace virus’ origin, rebukes US exit move from UN body
UP STF picks up gangster Vikas Dubey’s brother-in-law and nephew from MP
UP STF picks up gangster Vikas Dubey’s brother-in-law and nephew from MP
Harvard, MIT sue US immigration authorities over new student visa rule: Report
Harvard, MIT sue US immigration authorities over new student visa rule: Report
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
India could have 2.87 lakh Covid-19 cases per day by 2021 winter: MIT study
CM Mamata scraps list of South 24 Parganas containment zones, wants it redone
CM Mamata scraps list of South 24 Parganas containment zones, wants it redone
2 cops arrested in Kanpur as hunt for UP’s most wanted man gathers steam
2 cops arrested in Kanpur as hunt for UP’s most wanted man gathers steam
‘Mr Modi thinks..’:  Rahul responds to probe against 3 Gandhi family trusts
‘Mr Modi thinks..’:  Rahul responds to probe against 3 Gandhi family trusts
Congress slams govt over US’ online classes move, H1B visa & Kuwait expat bill
Congress slams govt over US’ online classes move, H1B visa & Kuwait expat bill
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaJAC Class 10th Result 2020LadakhVikas DubeySushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

pune news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In