Amended Motor Vehicle Act: Pune cops await state govt’s notification on increased penalties for traffic violations

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:18 IST

The Union government’s notified provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA) was to be applicable from September 1, however, the amended Act is awaiting enforcement in Pune. According to Pankaj Deshmukh, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Pune, the new rules cannot be enforced until the department gets an official government notification.

“We are yet to receive a notification to that effect from Highway Safety Patrol (HSP). Until we get the notification, the old fines will be applicable. However, the drive against traffic violators is still ongoing,” said Deshmukh.

The traffic police are also on additional deployment for Ganesh festival as the devotees throng the city streets, causing traffic snarls, added Deshmukh.

The amended Motor Vehicle Act has an updated version of 63 clauses of the Act. The fines have increased five-fold for violation of traffic rules, according to officials.

The amended Act has introduced new sections that require payment of Rs 25,000 as fine along with imprisonment and cancellation of vehicle registration in case of a juvenile offender. The parents/guardian of the offender, who is found to be a juvenile, will be held responsible in the case.

While the Centre has notified the implementation, it is up to the state governments to enforce it.

The bill was tabled in the Parliament by Nitin Gadkari, minister of transport and national highway, in July. While notifying the amended law, he had said that it will help in reducing the fatalities caused by road accidents.

With an increasing number of private vehicles on the road, road accidents in Pune has claimed at least 100 lives between January and July 2019.

The traffic police in Pune, have been given hand-held devices to fine offenders and repeaters. However, the use of the machines to levy higher fine will have to wait until the notification is issued.

Driving without helmet

Old fine: ₹100

New fine: ₹1000

Offence by juveniles

Old fine: Nil

New fine: ₹25,000 + 3 years imprisonment

Driving without licence

Old fine: ₹500

New fine: ₹500-5,000

Drunk driving

Old fine:₹2,000

New fine: ₹10,000

Overloading of goods

Old fine: ₹1,000

New fine: ₹20,000

Overloading of passengers

Old fine: NIL

New fine: ₹1,000 per passenger

Aggregators (Ola/Uber) violating licencing

Old fine: Nil

New fine: ₹25,000- ₹1,00,000

