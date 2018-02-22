Anticipatory bail to Ekbote hampering custodial arrest: IG

A day after the Supreme Court rapped the Maharashtra government for the questionable pace of investigation in the Bhima Koregaon violence case, Vishwas Nangre-Patil, inspector general of Kolhapur range, said the anticipatory bail provided to Milind Ekbote was hampering police action.

“He has ad interim relief. We want to pursue a custodial interrogation. We do not want to take him in custody only to let him go immediately, that is our demand. We will present our side strongly in the court on March 14,” said Vishwas Nangre-Patil while speaking to journalists at the Pune rural police headquarters in Pashan.

The apex court had questioned the state government for not arresting Ekbote as the anticipatory bail granted to him was conditional. In the event of Ekbote’s arrest, he could be released on bail on furnishing a bond of ₹1 lakh.

The leader of Samasta Hindu Aghadi , Ekbote is the main accused in the case registered under Sections 302 (murder), 143, 147, 148, 149, along with Section 37(1)135 of Maharashtra Police Act at Shikrapur police station. He was booked along with Sambhaji Bhide, leader of Shivraj Pratishthan.

The apex court had granted interim protection to Ekbote days after the Bombay High Court had refused to do so. Two days before Ekbote approached the Supreme Court, a sessions court in Pune had issued a standing arrest warrant against him. Subsequently, multiple units of Pune rural police made an unsuccessful attempt at arresting him from Pune.

On Tuesday, the court effectively extended the interim relief granted to Ekbote till the next hearing on March 14.

One youth was killed in the Maratha-Dalit violence that erupted in Bhima Koregaon on January 1 during the 200th anniversary of the battle of Koregaon being celebrated by the members of the Dalit community. Violent protests ensued in various regions in and around Pune after the Bhima Koregaon incident.