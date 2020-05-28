e-paper
Antiseptics, cleansing products in short supply at city chemists

Antiseptics, cleansing products in short supply at city chemists

pune Updated: May 28, 2020
Pune city is facing a shortage of anti-septic and cleansing products, with brands like Dettol (liquid) and Savlon being cited as the in-demand examples.

According to the Chemists association of Pune, the city requires one lakh, 100-ml bottles of anti-septics as of date, while the demand in the December quarter, before the Covid-19 crisis, was 10,000 bottles.

Anil Belkar, president, Pune Chemists Association, said, “The entire stock of these products has been sent to government hospitals and Covid treatment centres and is being utilised there. There is a huge shortage with very little stock available in the market. Currently, the demand from is high. The shortage is likely to continue,” he said.

“Both, east and western Pune are facing the crunch with only a few areas getting supply, and that too, on a limited scale,” Belkar said.

Kamal Kumar, owner of Shree Chemist located on Salunke Vihar road, says, “We are facing a shortage of these cleansing products, and have not been able to meet the rising demand.”

Sameer Chaudhary of Fit Medicine in Wanowrie says, “We request the government to intervene and ensure that adequate supply is given to all areas. The citizens trust these brand names.”

