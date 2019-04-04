‘Aparachit Pu La’ showcases Pu La Deshpande’s rare works for Punekars

As a tribute to Marathi writer and humourist Pu La Deshpande in his centenary year, several city organisations have planned events, discussions and programmes throughout the year. One such interesting event was held on Tuesday at Bal Shikshan Auditorium. Titled Aparachit Pu La, the event was conceptualised and directed by Chandrakant Kale and the music was composed by Narendra Bhide, who was accompanied by Apurva Dravid and Aditya Moghe . Shabved and Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation Limited organised the event. Veteran playwright and actor Satish Alekar and actor-writer Girish Kulkarni were part of the event.

“ We know Pu La as a humour writer and for his fun takes. However, this event is to present his works which are different and rarely seen. From his responses to letters to his observations during travel have been selected and have been clubbed with music,” said Kulkarni.

Known for his satire and sarcasm, Pu La’s events always drew laughter and nods from the audience. Well, this event was no different. From crackling laughter to thoughtful sighs, the audience did just that at the event.

The three artistes narrated first person accounts of the senior writer and they were aptly supported with music. Alekar, received huge response for his narration on subjects like fitness, atheism and many so. Alekar said, “Pu La through his works made it very evident that he hated people who woke up early. He often said, if you want to enjoy the sunrise, stay up all night to witness it (laughs). Another interesting aspect was his attitude towards faith, religion and atheism.”

Kulkarni recited poems by the veteran writer, apart from reading out some of the latter’s responses to various letters received. “He would receive tremendous letters for his written works and speeches. He made it a point to reply to 95 per cent of the letters. Humour, sarcasm and satire trickled through this too,” said Kulkarni. He also shared a note with the audience where Pu La explains how ‘Bara Ahe’ is one of the most unnecessary phrases used in Marathi.

The artistes were felicitated by Dr Jabbar Patel (WHO IS THIS) , Vivek Sawant, managing director, MKCL and Ram Takwale, mentor, MKCL.

