Applications for Lila Poonawalla Foundation scholarships now open

Applications are invited from girls who wish to pursue undergraduate and post graduate courses for the annual Lila Poonawalla Foundation scholarships. Interested girls from the Pune district can log into www. lpfscholarship.com for the application form and other related details. The foundation, is in its 23rd year and is offering the scholarship on a merit basis, also considering the need of the applicant. The deadline to submit applications for scholarship for the academic year 2018-2019 is September 16.

Lila Poonawalla Foundation has been giving away the scholarship to deserving girls since its inception. A total of 8000 girls have been benefitted from the scholarship. The scholarship helps girls from rural areas to realise their potential and brings them closer to their dreams.

Lila Poonawalla, founder of the Lila Poonawalla Foundation, said, “ We usually announce the scholarships in July and August, though this year we put out the forms online. The number of enquiries that we received from girls in the rural areas made us realise that there is a need to announce it through the media.”

Poonawalla said, “This year, we are planning to give scholarship to 1000 girls besides the 320 school girls. We received calls from girls who have availed our scholarships. Their life has changed. They have gained independence and have been able to protect themselves from early marriages.”

First Published: Sep 08, 2018 16:58 IST