Armed, masked men vandalise NCP leader Datta Sane’s office in Pune

An office space owned by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) member Datta Sane, was trashed by unidentified men wielding blades. The incident happened on Friday afternoon.

The police have acquired closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of three masked men carrying sickles. While one of them is seen standing aside, the two others broke the glass table in Sane’s office. The office space doubles as working space for a co-operative credit society and electricity bill payment point.

Datta Sane is the leader of opposition at the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

“We have found footage of the incident. While two people are hard to recognise, we have a partial picture of the third one. They have not been identified yet,” said senior police inspector Balaji Sontakke of Chikhali police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

Manish Kalyankar, police inspector of Chikhali police station who immediately rushed to the spot said, “One person walked in and broke two computer displays. Then two others walked in and broke a glass table top and a glass wall. There were four others who were standing outside. The seven of them arrived on three motorbikes.”

According to the police, the three men arrived when no one was present at the office. They broke a glass wall, a glass table top and a desktop computer in Sane’s office. The space is used as public relations office for Sane. No one was injured in the incident.

A case under 452 (criminal trespassing), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and rioting of Indian Penal Code, Section 4(25) of Arms Act and Sections 37(1) along 135 of Maharashtra Police Act was registered against seven unidentified men at Chikhali police station.

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 15:38 IST