Home / Pune News / Army man tries to kill wife, then attempts suicide in Pune: Police

Army man tries to kill wife, then attempts suicide in Pune: Police

After an altercation over shifting a cooler in the house, the jawan took a kitchen knife and injured her on the face, stomach and hands, police said.

pune Updated: May 25, 2020 14:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Pune
The woman is hospitalised and out of danger, while the man has been discharged and will be arrested soon, said a Vishrantwadi police station official.
A 33-year-old Army jawan allegedly tried to kill his wife with a kitchen knife following a quarrel and later attempted suicide in Vishrantwadi area of Pune in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

“The jawan is posted in Jammu and Kashmir and was on leave. He used to doubt his wife’s character and they often had fights. After an altercation over shifting a cooler in the house, the jawan took a kitchen knife and injured her on the face, stomach and hands. He then tried to slit his veins,” he said.

