Arrest of six by Pune police solves 38 cases of robbery

The Pune police solved 38 cases of robbery and theft with the arrest of six men, who were caught preparing for dacoity at a petrol pump in Kondhwa on January 31.

This information was shared by the Pune police crime branch on Monday.

The gang was formed when some of the accused met Hrishikesh alias Hukya Srikant Gade, 22, a resident of Upper Indiranagar in jail, who was serving a sentence for a murder. The remaining accused are childhood friends of Hukya. The six wanted to live a lavish lifestyle and hence, formed a gang and took to robbery, according to the police. The gang has been active since June 2018 when Hukya was released from jail.

The members of Hukya’s gang were identified as Gaurav alias Lalya Suhas Fadnis, 27, a resident of Parvati Darshan; Chand Fakruddin Shaikh, 20, a resident of Bibvewadi; Ganesh Balasaheb Kamble, 21, a resident of Upper Super Bibvewadi; Suryakant Kisan Koli, 23 and Tohit Tayyab Kazi, 28, both residents of Ghorpade peth.

“They wanted to live a lavish lifestyle and hence, they took to robbery,” said Jyotipriya Singh, deputy commissioner of Pune police, crime department.

“We have recovered closed circuit television (CCTV) footage of a few of the robbery cases,” said Bhanupratap Barge, assistant commissioner of police.

Of the 38 cases, three were registered in Saswad and four were registered at Wakad police station in Pimpri-Chinchwad.In 28 cases of robbery, victims were looted in secluded areas while nine were vehicle thefts and one was in preparation of dacoity. The police have recovered 11 two-wheeler vehicles from them.

The accused, arrived on three stolen two-wheelers at Green Park society located near SK Auto care petrol pump in Kondhwa, which was their target.

Besides the 11 vehicles, the police also recovered 402 grammes of gold, five grammes of silver, two sickles, two blades, pepper spray, chilli powder and a nylon rope. The recovery was estimated to be worth ₹17,16,214, according to the police.

Of the six arrested men, Hukya has a history of two cases of murder, one case of attempted murder and a case of dacoity. While Shaikh has a history of two cases, the three others also have a history of one case each.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 16:30 IST