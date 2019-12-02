Arun Shourie hospitalised after fainting at Pune residence

pune

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 18:22 IST

Former union minister Arun Shourie (78) was reported stable on Monday morning and was under observation at the Ruby Hall Clinic hospital where he was admitted to the ICU (intensive care unit) on late Sunday night, after suffering a fall at his Pune residence.

Neurosurgeon Dr Sachin Gandhi said, “Arun Shourie is stable. He felt giddy and fell down. He has got a head injury and is under observation in the ICU. He is awake, alert and oriented.”

Shourie was at his Lavasa residence on the outskirts of Pune city when he fainted at 5.45pm on Sunday and was rushed to the hospital. He was first taken to the Hinjewadi branch of Ruby Hall Clinic and then shifted to the ICU at the main hospital on Dhole Patil road.

Shourie is a former Rajya Sabha member from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and was Union minister for communications, information technology and disinvestment in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government during 1999-2004.