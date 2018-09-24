As monsoon retreats, Maha-Metro resumes work on Mutha riverbed in Pune after two-and-a-half months

With rains having subsided, Maharashtra metro rail corporation limited (Maha-Metro) has resumed work on the Mutha riverbed, which had been suspended since the past two-and-a-half months (July 15) due to the monsoon.

Archana Gangwane, official spokesperson of Maha-Metro, Pune, said that the work had been stopped as water from the Khadakwasla dam was being consistently released in the river due to heavy rains. Heavy machinery from the site had been removed and the work force had been diverted to another site.

However, following assurance from the Khadakwasla dam authorities that water won’t be released henceforth, the work is being resumed, said Gangwane.

The Vanaz to Ramwadi corridor covers a 14.7-km stretch which is completely elevated and some part of it is passes from the Mutha riverbed from Nal Stop to Pune municipal corporation headquarters.

Three stations will be located alongside Mutha river. The Maha-Metro began construction of foundations and pilling base of pillars along the river from Karve road near Deccan Gymkhana to the Congress Bhavan ahead of the Balgandharva chowk.

Out of the total 59 pillars in the corridor, currently work for 24 pillars is underway and the foundation work for the remaining pillars has already begun.

