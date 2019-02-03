Ashok Kumar’s paintings on auction in Pune

On Sunday, late actor Ashok Kumar’s rare paintings will be on display at RangVista, a watercolour painting competition and exhibition held at Mulshi backwaters.

The late actor’s painting’s will be on auction. A fraction of revenue generated from the auction will go to Ashok Kumar Foundation. Shankar Mridha, co-funder Jumbish, an art and culture centre, said, “An art jam session by Milind Mulick and his community band, The band wanderlust, has also been organised.” The area of Mulshi backwaters will experience artistic chaos on Sunday owing to the RangVista International Watercolor Exhibition. Jumbish in association with ‘InWaterColor’ has organised the event.

Mridha adds, “We created and planned the event with the mission to promote artists. The objective was to get together national and international masters and art enthusiasts, who want to explore art. The idea is to get them to generate a feeling of togetherness through art. This kind of activity will help one understand the exchange and exploration of the world. The thought matched our association with InWaterColor. And, we realised that we can avail this and can reach out to more artists.”

